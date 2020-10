A vehicle and a person riding a bicycle were both traveling northbound on 38th Street near 24th Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A bicyclist has died after being hit by a car in Rock Island Wednesday night.

A vehicle and a person riding a bicycle were both traveling northbound on 38th Street near 24th Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14, the Rock Island Police Department said.

The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital where they later died from their injuries. Their identity has not yet been released.

The driver was not injured.