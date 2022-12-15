BHS student council hosts 'Bett Winter Market'

The Bettendorf High School Student Council is holding a winter market from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Saturday in the high school's gym.

The market will feature 16 local vendors selling jewelry, baked goods, signs, handmade items and other crafts.

Vendors for this year's event are Color Street, Robins Craftz, Haley Clays Boutique, Cheryl Ruby, Kissed by Blyss, Sweet Treats, Blooming Grove Boutique, Beneath the Bark, Cathleen's Rustic Creations, Siutree Tees & More, Made by Gym, Bett Sophomore Class, C+W Co., ISA Balloon Design, and more.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Class of 2023's prom festivities.