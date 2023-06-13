BHC hosting Mockingbird on Main’s ‘Glass Menagerie’

The Mockingbird on Main will present Tennessee Williams’ classic memory play, “The Glass Menagerie,” at Black Hawk College on July 7-8 and July 13-15.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Mockingbird on Main will present Tennessee Williams’ classic memory play, “The Glass Menagerie,” at Black Hawk College on July 7-8 and July 13-15, according to a BHC news release.

Previously located on the first floor of the building located at 324 Main St. that collapsed on May 28 in Davenport, the theatre has been closed since the collapse and is searching for a new home.

BHC alum Tristan Tapscott and his wife, Savannah Strandin, started The Mockingbird on Main in 2021 as an arts incubator and performance space for the Quad Cities. Tapscott performed in several college productions as a BHC student.

Performances of “The Glass Menagerie” will take place at 8 p.m. on July 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15 at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus. Guests should park in Lot 1 off 70th Street.