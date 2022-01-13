Walk through the paintings of Vincent Van Gogh in an exhibit coming to Davenport

Tickets go on sale March 2 for the popular art show featuring Vincent Van Gogh, a Dutch post-Impressionist painter known for "The Starry Night" painting and more.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A popular art exhibit featuring post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh is coming to Davenport in May, according to a release sent out today.

"Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" is coming to the RiverCenter, running May 20 to July 20, 2023.

The exhibit, produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, features more than 300 works of Van Gogh in a three-dimensional experience that "exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has knows."

The traveling exhibit has already sold more than 5 million tickets across the globe.

Vincent Van Gogh created some recognizable pieces of artwork such as "The Starry Night," "Sunflowers," and "Cafe Terrace at Night," and many self-portraits.

A look into "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" coming to Davenport 1/19

2/19

3/19

4/19

5/19

6/19

7/19

8/19

9/19

10/19

11/19

12/19

13/19

14/19

15/19

16/19

17/19

18/19

19/19 1 / 19

The paintings appear on walls covered in projection screens and allow guests to be surrounded by the "swirling and colorful flowers, cafes and stunning landscapes," while narration and music plays.

Tickets go on sale Thursday March 2 here, with adult prices starting at $29.99 and $19.99 for children aged 5-15.

The exhibit is slated to run May 20 through July 20, Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last entry at 7 p.m.), Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (last entry at 8 p.m.), and Sundays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (last entry at 6 p.m.).