Ella Schmit had a chance at history at the boys MAC wrestling meet on Saturday.

CLINTON, Iowa — At the Clinton High School gym on Saturday, fans sitting in the second-floor bleachers surrounded history.

"She's so much fun to watch," said Bettendorf resident Charis Liddle.

"As a father you're just very proud," said Matt Schmit, Ella's father.

Ella Schmit wrestles on the Bettendorf boy's varsity team.

"All these young girls are looking up to this girl who's doing something nobody's done before," said Liddle.

This is a rare feat, and Ella had a chance to make history at the MAC Conference meet.

"Even my daughter who's never wrestled a day in her life looks up to her," Liddle said.

In the semi-final match against Davenport North, Ella came away with the win.

"I'm a nervous wreck," said Heather Dohrn, Ella's mother. "We try not to put any pressure on her, just go out and wrestle, have fun and see what happens."

That performance makes for some proud parents, too.

"I think she's better than I ever was," said Matt Schmit.

Heading into the championship match, a win would make Ella the first girl to win the MAC title in boy's wrestling, according to parents and fans at the conference meet.

"It's definitely nice to know I'm where I should be at as far as getting into the finals," Ella Schmit said. "It's good to get some matches in before competing against kids that are, you know, pretty good."

In that championship match, Ella faced off against Davenport West, with all eyes in the stands on 'Mat 2' for the match.

"Besides my own child, she is my favorite wrestler to watch," Liddle said.

This one was a tougher battle, one where Ella met her match, taking away that historic championship moment.

"It's definitely a tough pill to swallow," Ella Schmit said shortly after the defeat.

But, after wiping away some tears, Ella is already looking ahead.

"I really hope I'm able to set a good example and show other girls that they can do what I'm doing and it's not unusual and anyone is capable of it," Ella Schmit said.