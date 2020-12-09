Bettendorf teen injured in afternoon rollover crash

A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital after the car hydroplaned and slid off the road.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A teenage girl is in the hospital after Friday's wet conditions caused her car to slide off the road and roll over before crashing.

According to the Scott County Sheriff, dispatchers received a 911 call at about 2:40 p.m. on Friday, September 11 reporting the rollover accident with the driver unable to get out of the crashed vehicle in the 18000 block of Great River Road.

Investigators say that the road was still wet due to continuing rain, leading the victim to lose control of the vehicle when it began to hydroplane before it slid off the road and into a mud embankment. The car then proceeded to roll and flip for several hundred feet before coming to a stop on Great River Road.