Bettendorf students planted a tree, made a wish on Earth Day

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Neil Armstrong Elementary students celebrated Earth Day, April 22 by coming together as a school and planting a red oak tree.
All the students read the same book, `The Wishtree’ by Katherine Applegate.
The book is about a community coming together despite differences in culture. Just like the characters in the book, students came together and tied their wishes to a fence.
According to Bettendorf administrators, teacher-librarian Colleen Gould received a grant from the Bettendorf Community School Foundation to purchase the books for each student.
The entire school and superintendent read the book together the entire month of April.