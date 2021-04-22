Bettendorf students planted a tree, made a wish on Earth Day

Neil Armstrong Elementary students came together as a school to read the book 'WishTree' and planted a tree on Earth Day, April 22.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Neil Armstrong Elementary students celebrated Earth Day, April 22 by coming together as a school and planting a red oak tree.

All the students read the same book, `The Wishtree’ by Katherine Applegate.

The book is about a community coming together despite differences in culture. Just like the characters in the book, students came together and tied their wishes to a fence.

According to Bettendorf administrators, teacher-librarian Colleen Gould received a grant from the Bettendorf Community School Foundation to purchase the books for each student.