Bettendorf police ask for help in identifying hit-and-run vehicle

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf Police Department needs your help to find a vehicle involved in a months-old hit-and-run case.
In a Facebook post, BPD shared a photo of the car and a few extra details.
The red SUV was involved in a hit-and-run incident on September 15 that caused a minor injury.
It has an Iowa license plate, cool rims, headlight covers, and a blacked-out grill.
If you have information on the vehicle or who owns it, BPD recommends that you contact Sgt. Andrew Champion at the email address achampion@bettendorf.org.