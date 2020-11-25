x
Bettendorf police ask for help in identifying hit-and-run vehicle

The police department's Traffic Division is looking for help in finding a vehicle involved in a mid-September hit-and-run.
Credit: Bettendorf Police Department

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf Police Department needs your help to find a vehicle involved in a months-old hit-and-run case.

In a Facebook post, BPD shared a photo of the car and a few extra details.

The red SUV was involved in a hit-and-run incident on September 15 that caused a minor injury.

It has an Iowa license plate, cool rims, headlight covers, and a blacked-out grill.

If you have information on the vehicle or who owns it, BPD recommends that you contact Sgt. Andrew Champion at the email address achampion@bettendorf.org.

