Bettendorf schools add more guest teachers to team in response to pandemic

The district says 24 para-educators are getting their license to become substitute teachers.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — In Bettendorf High School classrooms, it's not just the face masks and the sanitizing that's changed. The need for guest teachers has changed too, along with their schedules.

"You're probably going to (fill in as a substitute teacher) for a longer amount of time," Guest Teacher Linda Carver says. "If you've got a lot of guest teachers in for longer times, you don't have as many for the shorter times."

Bettendorf Community School District's Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse says they're preparing for the possible need for more guest teachers. The district has a pool of 95 guest teachers, plus another 24 para-educators working to get their licenses to join the team.

"To us, it's definitely more than needing a body," Dr. Morse says. "We feel they're a part of our team, a vital part of our team."

Last year, about 15 guest teachers would work on a daily basis, and in the district's second week of hybrid learning, that's stayed the same so far.

"Our demand and supply are in line with each other," Dr. Morse says.

But the district wants to keep that pool growing.

"We are always are in need of good guest teachers," Vocal Music Teacher Andrea Cooper says. "Teachers who are willing to come in and work with students, especially now during the pandemic.

Both teachers, Cooper and Carver, agree that right now, it's important to them to establish a sense of routine and normalcy for returning students.

Carver is filling in for another teacher, who's self quarantining while she waits for test results after potential exposure.

"I'm not really worried about (getting sick), but it is in the back of my mind," Carver says.