Bettendorf Rotary Club hands out more than $35,000 in grants

Twenty-one organizations received grants from the group, after more than 75 organizations applied this year.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Nearly two-dozen organizations in the Quad Cities received a grant from the Bettendorf Rotary Club on Wednesday.

The club handed out more than $35,000 to 21 of the 75 organizations that applied for grants this year.

That monetary total is more than the club has usually handed out in the 12 years it has given these grants to community organizations.

The Handicapped Development Center in Davenport is one of the organizations that received a grant.

The center's CEO, Jeff Ashcraft, said the money will help provide support for programs that may otherwise not happen.

"We're creating new activities," Ashcraft said. "We're looking at our facilities and improving those facilities and so the funds that we're receiving today will help to improve the experience and environment that those people come to on a daily basis."

There were more than 50 organizations that did not receive a grant this year. The rotary club hopes they can raise even more money to give in the future.