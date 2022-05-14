Take a look behind the scenes: Bettendorf hosts Public Works Day open house

Bettendorf’s Public Works Department, in conjunction with National Public Works Week, on Saturday hosted its annual open house.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Bettendorf's Public Works Department, in conjunction with National Public Works Week, hosted its annual "Public Works Day Open House" on Saturday, May 14 at the Maintenance Center.

City equipment was on display, including garbage and recycling trucks, snowplows, sewer cleaning and camera trucks, street sweeper, loader, and transit bus. Kids were able to climb up and sit inside the equipment as well as paint the snowplow blades that will be used this winter.

Visitors were also able to learn how a traffic camera operates and about water quality in local streams.

"A lot of people just don't realize all the valuable work that Public Works crews do for the city," said Public Works Director Brian Schmidt. "This gives the public an opportunity to come out, meet our staff, they can gain knowledge of the different types of pieces of equipment that we have and all the services that we provide."

This was the first time Bettendorf Public Works has been able to host its open house since before the pandemic.