Bettendorf police to hold Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics

Bettendorf officers invite community members to join them on a 6.3 mile run to raise money for the Iowa Special Olympics.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — At the beginning of June, the Bettendorf Police Department is raising money for the Special Olympics through a running event.

At 10 a.m. on June 1, the Department is holding the Law Enforcement Torch Run and invites the community to join.

The 6.3 mile run begins behind the BPD station at 1609 State Street, continues down 18th Street to Parkway Drive, and takes the bike path to Davenport's Rookies Sport’s Bar & Grill.

Support vehicles will be present to provide runners with water and pickups. Participants do not have to run the entire route.