Bettendorf Police searching for auto shop hit-and-run suspect

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Bettendorf police are searching for a suspect after a hit-and-run accident damaged a local auto shop.

Authorities say that at about 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, June 13, witnesses reported that a vehicle was travelling west on State Street when it failed to make a turn at the beginning of Grant Street.

The vehicle lost control and struck multiple objects, including multiple planters and vehicles in the parking lot of Premier Picks Auto. It then proceeded to roll over and crash into the business's building.

The driver fled the scene before emergency responders could make it to the area.

The suspect is described as a black man, last seen running across State Street in a grey T-shirt after the incident.