Bettendorf police issue Memorial Day traffic alert

Those traveling near Bettendorf's TBK Bank Sports Complex should expect short traffic delays on Memorial Day.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Those traveling near Bettendorf's TBK Bank Sports Complex should expect short traffic delays on Memorial Day, according to a new release from the City of Bettendorf.

The Quad Cities Running Festival supporting Live Fit With Lupus kicks off at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 29. The event will begin at TBK Bank Sports Complex at 4850 Competitive Drive before it reaches Forest Grove Drive for a brief period. On Forest Grove Drive from Devils Glen Road to Friendship Path, east and west traffic will be alternating.