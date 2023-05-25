Bettendorf police issue Memorial Day traffic alert

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Those traveling near Bettendorf's TBK Bank Sports Complex should expect short traffic delays on Memorial Day, according to a new release from the City of Bettendorf.
The Quad Cities Running Festival supporting Live Fit With Lupus kicks off at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 29. The event will begin at TBK Bank Sports Complex at 4850 Competitive Drive before it reaches Forest Grove Drive for a brief period. On Forest Grove Drive from Devils Glen Road to Friendship Path, east and west traffic will be alternating.
There will be officers and volunteers directing traffic in the area. The City of Bettendorf urges driver to use caution and patience when traveling in the area.