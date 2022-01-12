Police investigating after dog shot and killed in Bettendorf

The shooter has not been identified after reportedly leaving the scene prior to officer arrival.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Police are investigating after a German Shepherd was found shot and killed in a Bettendorf neighborhood on Tuesday.

Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball released a statement on Wednesday saying officers responded to a call on Jan. 11 at 3:22 p.m. and arrived to a deceased dog located in the intersection of Cypress Drive and Magnolia Drive.

The dog reportedly got out of a nearby neighbor's yard and began running loose towards a property a few houses away in the 2500 block of Cypress Drive, according to Chief Kimball.

The police chief goes onto say the dog, "became aggressive toward a person that was on foot in the yard."

When the person tried to get away, the dog continued to chase them into the street when the person fired one shot to stop the attack, killing the dog.

The shooter left the scene prior to the officer's arrival and has not been identified.

A Facebook post has circulated online from a man saying a $1,000 reward will be given for any information regarding the shooter.

THERE WILL BE A $1000. REWARD THAT LEADS TO THE ARREST OF WHOEVER SHOT & KILLED MY SONS DOG TONIGHT IN BETTENDORF ON CYPRESS DRIVE! Posted by Terry Miller on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Bettendorf police are currently investigating the incident.