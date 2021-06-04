Bettendorf police arrest three men for using a slingshot to damage homes and vehicles

Three 20-year-old men were arrested in Bettendorf for using a slingshot and marbles to damage vehicles and homes.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Bettendorf Police arrested three 20-year-old men for causing approximately $9,000 in damages to vehicles and homes using a slingshot and marbles.

Christopher Thomas Hayes, Jakob Lawson Burke, and Zachary Thomas Arguello have all been charged with; intimidation with a dangerous weapon, criminal mischief, and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.

Burke and Hayes were arrested Tuesday, March 22 and released from the Scott County Jail after posting bond. Arguello was arrested Wednesday, March 23.

Bettendorf Police are asking residents to come forward if they think their homes or vehicles could have been damaged from a slingshot and marbles.

The incidents occurred in February of this year.