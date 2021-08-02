Live at 11: Findings released in deadly Bettendorf officer-involved shooting from February

Authorities in Scott County plan to announce their findings on an officer-involved shooting that left a Bettendorf man dead.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from February 2021.

Authorities in Scott County plan to announce their findings on an officer-involved shooting that left a Bettendorf man dead.

The Scott County Attorney's Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations will hold a press briefing regarding the February 7 incident at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 6.

Check back here for a live feed of the briefing.

Brian Gregory Scott from Bettendorf, was shot and killed along Kimberly Ridge Road around 2 a.m. February 7.

Police said Scott was the driver of a vehicle they recognized from an earlier domestic disturbance call. He wouldn't comply with officers' orders to get out and then pulled a gun, so a police officer fatally shot the driver, according to previous reports.

That officer has been identified as Zachary Gish, a three-year veteran of the Bettendorf Police Department. He was placed on paid administrative leave.