Section of Bettendorf nursing home partially evacuated after morning fire

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A room in the west wing of Bettendorf Health Care Center caught fire Saturday morning, leaving 11 residents relocated to new rooms and one sent the hospital.

At just after 9:30 a.m. on October 10, Bettendorf Fire Rescue was dispacted to the nursing home on Crow Creek Road in response to a structure fire.

The fire had broken out in one room in the building's west wing, and was easily extinguished by the sprinkler system while firefighters at the scene got residents out of the building. The fire was reportedly strong enough to trip both of the room's sprinkler heads.