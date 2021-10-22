Bettendorf man reported missing and endangered, family 'concerned', police seek help in finding him

Bettendorf's police chief said Markeese Williams may have been headed to Chicago. His family is concerned given his current health state.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — BETTENDORF, Iowa — A 22-year-old man who may be endangered was reported missing out of Bettendorf and police are seeking help in finding him.

Markeese M. Williams was last seen around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19 when he left home. According to Bettendorf Chief of Police Keith Kimball, Markeese was last known to be in Walcott, Iowa, near the Iowa 80 Truckstop and the Comfort Inn. This is about 20 miles northwest of Bettendorf.

Kimball said Markeese's family "is concerned for his welfare and physical well-being due to his current mental and health condition."

He was described as standing around 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. He was wearing a gray shirt, gray pants, a thin black Northface coat, and tan Nike Air Force Ones.

Kimball said Markeese may have been trying to get a ride to Chicago

If you have any information about Markeese's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Bettendorf Police Department. The department phone number is 563-344-4015.

Find more information about Markeese's disappearance below: