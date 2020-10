Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher joined other Midwest mayors to discuss the surge of confirmed coronavirus cases in the region as well as election day safety.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The mayor of Bettendorf joined other Midwest mayors to discuss the surge of confirmed coronavirus cases in the region as well as election day safety next week.

Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher, co-chair of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, joined Dubuque, IA Mayor Roy Buol; Red Wing, MN Mayor Sean Dowse; and La Crosse, WI Mayor Tim Kabat to discuss how spiking COVID-19 cases has affected their cities.