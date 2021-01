The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a fire on Riverview Lane around 5:45 a.m. At least three people were seen on stretchers. Their conditions are unknown.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Four people were rescued from a house fire in Bettendorf Thursday morning.

The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a fire on Riverview Lane next to Neil Armstrong Elementary School around 5:45 a.m. Jan. 14, 2021.

Crews closed Devils Glen Road to just past the school before 7 a.m.

At least three people were seen on stretchers as heavy smoke and flames poured from the house.

Their conditions are not yet known.

News 8 crews are on the scene.