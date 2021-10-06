Bettendorf home suffers extensive fire damage after grill problem

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A Bettendorf home suffered severe fire damage after an incident with a grill Wednesday evening.
Bettendorf Fire & Rescue was alerted to a scene just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9 after a fire had broken out in the 3300 block of Moencks Road.
Reportedly, the homeowner was inside the building after starting the pre-heat on his grill when he heard a loud noise coming from either the grill or its propane tank. Then, when he looked outside, he saw flames begin to cover the exterior.
The man and a friend were able to able to quickly escape the building, and BFD was able extinguish the blaze soon after.
No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated to total up to $60,000.