Bettendorf hiring six new firefighters with help from a FEMA grant

The grant, worth more than $2 million, will ensure the Bettendorf Fire Department's Surrey Heights Fire Station has a full engine company at all times.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf Fire Department will be hiring six new firefighters over the next six months to accommodate the city's growing population.

Funding for new firefighters will be provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency's SAFER Grant, a program designed to help staff fire and emergency response departments. Bettendorf City Council voted to accept the grant, worth more than $2 million, on Tuesday.

Troy Said, Bettendorf's Fire Chief, said in a press release the additional staff would ensure the fire station at the corner of Surrey Dr. and Middle Rd. has a fully-staffed engine company at all times. He said this fulfills a high-priority goal in the city's 2022-2023 strategic plan.

"As our city continues to grow, so does the demand for services," Said said in a press release. "These additional six firefighters will not only enhance our services in the northern part of our city, but they will also help provide future structure to our entire fire department's organization."