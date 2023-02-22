Bettendorf mayor highlights 5 city goals, ongoing projects in State of the City address

The city envisions further growth into community opportunities and engagement, a competitive business environment and a vibrant riverfront.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Bettendorf officials outlined their goals for the city in 2023 in the annual State of the City address, which focused on the growing community and businesses.

The presentation, given by Mayor Bob Gallagher and livestreamed to the City's Facebook page in three parts, envisioned the city of 39,000 as a "livable community with rich educational, cultural, & recreational opportunities where we enjoy a vibrant riverfront & a growing, competitive business environment."

The city's fiscal year 22/23 budget is designed to fund a group of action items that fall under the official's five major goals:

Remaining financially sound while providing quality service

Orderly growth and quality development

Developing the downtown and riverfront areas to be a destination for entertainment and living

Growing existing businesses and attracting new ones

Being a premier place to live in the Quad Cities

In the city's financial report, officials detailed how Bettendorf compares to other larger Iowa cities. According to their data, among the 21 Iowa cities with populations over 21,000, Bettendorf has the second-lowest general fund levy rate at $5.72 — one of four cities in the group to be under Iowa's cap of $8.10.

The presentation then showcased the city's ongoing projects and initiatives currently being focused on.

The Downtown Bettendorf Organization adding more flowerpots, decorative lighting, hanging flowing baskets and landscaping to the area

Industrial buildings with new manufacturing users in the industrial park to create new jobs and tax bases

Continuing renovations to Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road, facilitating the TBK Sports Bank complex expansion

An abundance of new restaurants opening this year

Developing 2022's Zip Code Day into becoming an annual festival

New offices completed and under construction on 56th Street

The city highlighted its recent improvements to its cybersecurity, including formal training for all employees, software migration to enhance security and employee collaboration and modernizing IT systems. Officials say they are engaging with local grassroots groups to share these tops with businesses.

The presentation then dedicated several slides to highlighting upcoming projects and recent projects for city services and facilities.

Parks and Recreation The new outdoor water park and ice rank, The Landing, is scheduled to open in the 2024 season. The city is collaborating with the YMCA to create more youth recreation opportunities, including gymnastics, ninja and basketball at the YMCA Youth Recreation Center, as well as tennis offerings operated by the YMCA. Offering recreational programs and facility rentals at the Community Center. New playground equipment installed at Devil's Glen and Crow Creek parks, as well as a new playground at Meier Park. Giving management and operation of Palmer Grill to an outside entity.

Family Museum An $850,000 Traveling Gallery renovation lasting through 2023 and 2024. Community partnerships with STEAM on Wheels and the Figge Art Academy Program. Speech/Language programs hosted by the Mississippi bend AEA. A "Zooseum Admissions Pass" in collaboration with the Niabi Zoo.

Library The Bettendorf Public Library is now fine-free. The Library has introduced non-traditional circulation collections, STEAM kits, outdoor activity kits and a seed library. Record turnout for the 2022 Summer Concert Series, Summer Reading Program and Discovery Fair.

Fire Department The hiring of eight new firefighters since 2020 has allowed the department to have an additional firefighter on duty per shift.

Police Department The city currently employs 49 police officers, following the hiring of 16 new officers since 2018. Bettendorf's goal is to reach 51 employed officers. Officer Kaitlin Staes was awarded the Optimist Club 2022 Respect for Law Award. Officer Dennis Tripp and Officer Brian Hanssen received the Honorable Service Award for their actions with a suicidal subject on the I-74 Bridge. Officer Lance Wilden received the Honorable Service Award for his quick response to a subject suffering a heart attack. Officer Neil Chapman received the Honorable Service Award for his quick response to an unresponsive subject suffering a drug overdose.

Public Works A revision to the Solid Wate Management Ordinance servicing new accounts with either a 64 or 96-gallon container. The existing 32-gallon weekly service will continue. The first stage of the Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road reconstruction is complete, reopening TBK access from the west. Stage 2 construction and the installation of new sanitary and storm sewers are underway. Work on 23rd Street from Middle Road to Lincoln Road, consisting of milling the existing concrete, full-depth patching and asphalt resurfacing. The I-80 and Middle Road Interchange Reconstruction project is funded with an anticipated bid date of 2025, with construction set to start that summer. The city's engineering division worked with a third-party geographical information system to develop an interactive construction map in 2022, which is user-friendly and allows the broadcasting of more detailed and up-to-date project information. The Community Improvement Program completed upgrades to Devils Glen Park's playground equipment in the fall of 2022, and is now moving on to renovations at Meier Park scheduled for spring 2023. Phase 1 of the Urban Park Development in Downtown project is almost complete between Mississippi Boulevard and the Canadian Pacific railroad tracks, which includes a winding 10' recreational trailer, decorative rock mulch and landscape paintings. The trails are now complete, and the final landscaping is set to be completed this spring. Bids for the project's second construction phase in 2024 are scheduled for this summer once demolition of the old I-74 Bridge is complete.



On the topic of the old bridge demolition, officials provided an update on the project, sharing that 30% of the bridge's steel (over 4 million pounds) has been removed from the bridge and sent to local steel recycling facilities. Contractors will remove the suspension towers and cables this summer. Precautions are being taken to minimize the impacts of demolition and debris on the Mississippi River.