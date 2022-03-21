Police: 6 students facing criminal trespass charges after 'disturbance' at Bettendorf High School

The students were repeatedly asked to leave after a "disturbance" at the school, according to Bettendorf police.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Six students were arrested Monday morning following a "disturbance" at Bettendorf High School, according to a press release from Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball.

According to a police report, the school resource officer requested additional units at 8:20 a.m. in an attempt to have all six male students leave the building and property without escalating the incident.

Some of the students left the property, but returned and would not leave after trying to get back into the building. Kimball said the students were repeatedly told to leave and would not.

All six were arrested on scene and released to their parents — some were released at the school and others at the police station, according to the report. They were all charged with criminal trespass, two were charged with interference with official acts and three were charged with persons under the legal age for carrying vape devices. One of those students was charged with possession of a controlled substance.