City of Bettendorf helping construction crews stay cool in the heat

Dana Burke, the city's inspector, says this is a way to thank crews for helping them build the community.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — With the current heat snap in the area, Max Knutsen and his team from Terry Knutsen Builder, Inc. are finding ways to stay cool while building a home in Bettendorf.

"We try to start as early as we can but a lot of times, we have families and stuff going on so in the morning it can be hard to get out," Knutsen said. "Starting as early as you can and go as long as you can. That's what we do. Makes no sense to hurt yourself while on the job."

Knutsen added the site can be hotter especially when there's no shade but he stays determined to get the job done.

"If we're not working, we don't get paid and people aren't getting their houses. We need to push forward," he said.

The crew's efforts are not going unnoticed by the city of Bettendorf. Throughout the week, Dana Burke, the city's inspector, has been going around to various sites including Knutsen's to give away cold drinks to help keep them hydrated.

"It's our way of saying thanks to them," Burke said. "They're helping us build our community and it's great to see it grow and it couldn't happen without their efforts. "

"It's pretty awesome for them [to] do that," Knutsen said. "They came yesterday to give him some ice water and Gatorade, which is pretty nice. It's pretty cool to see the city out there making sure everybody's okay and hydrated."



Burke says they will continue to do their part in giving away drinks to crews throughout the next few hot days.