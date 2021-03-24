Greystone Manufacturing in Bettendorf evacuated after equipment fire

A piece of equipment caught on fire around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, causing the plant to be evacuated until the smoke could be cleared out.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — An equipment fire in the early hours of Tuesday, March 23 saw Bettendorf's Greystone Manufacturing evacuated.

Bettendorf Fire Rescue responded to the plant on Shoreline Drive at about 3 a.m., after a large piece of equipment had caught fire.

The blaze was contained to the equipment, and the building's own fire supression systems were able to hold it at bay until the fire crew arrived at the scene to finish the job.

All of the building's occupants were evacuated during the incident, and were allwoed back in once the smoke had been cleared out.

Restoration work on the affected area began later in the day.