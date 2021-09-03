Bettendorf garage sale money turns into three sewing machines for ministry across the globe

A Bettendorf garage sale turned into a helpful purchase for people across the world, in a village in Kenya.
Three sewing machines were bought with the money raised and donated to "Fishers of Men Ministries," which is a nonprofit organization that provides communities and children with education, food, and discipleship as well as other needs.
Karlie Van Soelen, mom of three and member of Sacred City Church in Davenport, said she and another member of the church knew they wanted to help with the purchase of sewing machines when they heard about the need.
Together, they were able to raise more than $600, which went toward the purchase of the machines.
A video was taken when the sewing machines were presented within the village. The recipients were cheering and running toward the new equipment, carrying it and celebrating.
The sewing machines will be used to make clothes for students and teachers working and living within Fishers of Men Ministries.
The organization helps through child sponsorship and projects.