Bettendorf garage sale money turns into three sewing machines for ministry across the globe

Great joy of receiving new sewing machines! After speaking at our church ( Sacred City -Davenport) one of the children sponsors decided to raise money for more sewing machines. Karlie decided to do a garage sale. She raised money for two more sewing machines. Also a sponsor from New Orleans sponsored one. Look at the joy that this act of love is bringing. These are girls who had dropped out of school, got pregnant, stated working as house maids being-paid less than $10 a month, working-from 4 am to after 10 pm. Now they have hope in life. They have all been introduced to Christ and they are now growing in this new hope. What a difference! This is real Christ’s love in action! Thank you all!