Bettendorf garage sale money turns into three sewing machines for ministry across the globe

Three sewing machines were able to be purchased thanks to the donations.
Credit: Submitted Photos

A Bettendorf garage sale turned into a helpful purchase for people across the world, in a village in Kenya. 

Three sewing machines were bought with the money raised and donated to "Fishers of Men Ministries," which is a nonprofit organization that provides communities and children with education, food, and discipleship as well as other needs.

Karlie Van Soelen, mom of three and member of Sacred City Church in Davenport, said she and another member of the church knew they wanted to help with the purchase of sewing machines when they heard about the need.  

Together, they were able to raise more than $600, which went toward the purchase of the machines.

A video was taken when the sewing machines were presented within the village. The recipients were cheering and running toward the new equipment, carrying it and celebrating. 

Great joy of receiving new sewing machines! After speaking at our church ( Sacred City -Davenport) one of the children sponsors decided to raise money for more sewing machines. Karlie decided to do a garage sale. She raised money for two more sewing machines. Also a sponsor from New Orleans sponsored one. Look at the joy that this act of love is bringing. These are girls who had dropped out of school, got pregnant, stated working as house maids being-paid less than $10 a month, working-from 4 am to after 10 pm. Now they have hope in life. They have all been introduced to Christ and they are now growing in this new hope. What a difference! This is real Christ’s love in action! Thank you all!

Posted by Joshua Ngao on Friday, September 3, 2021

The sewing machines will be used to make clothes for students and teachers working and living within Fishers of Men Ministries.

The organization helps through child sponsorship and projects. Find more information on the organization and how to get involved, here.

