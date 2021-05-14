Bettendorf Fire Department now fully staffed after switch from volunteers

The department started providing 24 hour services after a community push for additional assistance.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf Fire Department is training new full time hires after hitting one month of having a full staff.

The location on Crow Creek ran strictly on volunteers up until this last month. Now, the station is open twenty four hours a day: staffed with two paid firemen and four volunteers.

This decision came after a community push for more available assistance.

"We had citizens come down with concerns from this area, that they'd like to have more staffing, and we listened to our citizens," Councilmen Greg Adamson said.

Previously, the station operated from 7 PM to 7 AM -- which left no assistance for emergencies during the day.

"I mean, just because of the city growing to the North and to the East. It came up on our long term plan to start putting more firemen on," Adamson said.

The station added six new full time hires, all in which rotate between 24 hour shifts.

"It's a good thing it's a safety thing, the only other fire station was downtown and there's a whole lot of development out here and a whole lot of people up here that couldn't necessarily have access to that or maybe it's emergency, and they need something faster. I think it is necessary," 10 year Bettendorf resident, Bridget Blunk said.