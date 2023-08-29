Steve Knorrek to retire as Bettendorf Fire Chief after 40 years

Steve Knorrek has been a member of the Bettendorf Fire Department since 1983.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — After 40 years of service, the Bettendorf Fire Chief is hanging up his hat.

Steve Knorrek was the department's fifth full-time firefighter when he was hired on September 6, 1983. He became the assistant chief and fire marshal in 2015 and was promoted to chief in 2018. Before joining the department, Knorrek served as a cafeteria supervisor, a house painter and a manager at Wendy's.

"I had no prior firefighting experience or training and no emergency medical certification or training. Neither was a requirement to be hired at the time," Knorrek said.

During his time as chief, the Bettendorf Fire Department hired 16 additional personnel, including eight newly-created firefighter positions to help improve the department's ability to respond to emergency calls.

"These positions facilitated 24/7 career personnel response out of the State Street, Spruce Hills and Surrey Heights Fire Stations," Knorrek said.

Officials with the city of Bettendorf said that Knorrek has been dedicated to his work for the community and wished him the best in his retirement.

"Steve was always a very quiet public servant, but one of high ideals and great integrity. He represented the city and fire department with great professionalism and has made a huge contribution to your community and the region as a whole," Decker Ploehn, the Bettendorf city administrator, said.

Knorrek's last day will be on Sept. 8.