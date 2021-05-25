Bettendorf car chase and crash sends woman to hospital

Bettendorf police were chasing a car through the streets Tuesday afternoon when three cars crashed and brought rush hour traffic to a halt.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A woman was sent to the hospital and traffic was brought to a halt by a three-car crash during a police chase Tuesday afternoon.

At around 5 p.m. on May 25, Bettendorf police were engaged in a high-speed chase with another vehicle on Utica Ridge.

When the chase reached the area Utica Ridge and Tanglefoot Lane, the chaos resulted in the suspect and two other cars colliding with each other in a serious crash.

The crash blocked off traffic for over an hour and injured one woman, who was rushed to the hospital.

Witnesses at the scene testified that they saw a suspect fleeing from the scene after the crash.