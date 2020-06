The city announced the cancellation of its festival and pare and postponing of the fireworks on its Facebook page.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The City of Bettendorf announced on Wednesday, June 17th that it is cancelling its Fourth of July festival and parade.

Undoubtedly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city cancelled its larger larger events, but only postponed the yearly fireworks display.

City leaders have not said when the fireworks will be postponed to, just that they won't be on July 4th.