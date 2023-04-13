Bethany moves headquarters, remains in downtown Moline

The agency has added 23 new staff members over the past year, prompting the need to move to a bigger space.

MOLINE, Ill. — After hiring more staff, Bethany for Children & Families needed a new headquarters, and found a new building to remain in downtown Moline.

According to a press release sent on April 13, the family services agency is moving to the Caxton Block building at 1701 River Drive.

They are placing their current building at 1830 6th Avenue up for lease or sale.

Bethany has added 23 new staff positions over the past year, as they add programming to address issues such as poverty, homelessness and mental illness.

The agency said it has been renting space in other buildings and wanted to "unify its caseworkers, supervisors, and educators, as well as fund development, human resources, and business personnel under one roof."

The move will allow staff members to coordinate services quickly, benefitting their clients.

“For example, a caseworker who may have a new child in foster care, can walk down the hall and enroll the child in after-school program, request parenting programming for the biological parent, and sign the child up for therapy services quickly in the new facility,” Bethany President and CEO Dr. Bill Steinhauser said.

Leaders at the agency say they dream of creating a "social service corridor" in downtown Moline.

“This will make it easier for multiple generations to get basic needs of food, shelter, and housing met in close proximity. We welcome other social service agencies to embrace this vision, and join us,” said Steinhauser.

Bethany for Children & Families was founded in 1899 and serves 11,500 children and families annually in western Illinois and eastern Iowa through its 25 programs and services.