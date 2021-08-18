Iowa State Fair names best new food for 2021

Cluckin' Coop's chicken egg salad with Indian fry bread took home the blue ribbon for best new food at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Out of dozens of new foods, 10 semifinalists and three finalists, a winner for best new state fair food has been chosen: the chicken egg salad with Indian fry bread.

Fairgoers voted for their favorite item through 11:59 p.m. Monday.

The dish can be found at the Cluckin' Coop by the Iowa Egg Council/Iowa Poultry Association. It combines fry bread with cool chicken and egg salad, which includes celery, cranberries, pecans, cabbage slaw, bacon-tomato aioli, fresh cilantro and smoked paprika.

Local 5's Sabrina Ahmed got to try the creation—and talk about how it came to be—earlier this week.

