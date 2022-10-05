'The Machine' Bert Kreischer is coming to the Quad Cities on Oct. 28

Tickets are currently on sale for the stand-up comedy show. Here's where you can purchase them.

MOLINE, Ill. — Get ready to be belly laughing all night! Comedian Bert Kreischer is bringing his stand-up comedy show to the Quad Cities.

The self-proclaimed "Party Animal" and "The Machine" is currently on his "The Berty Boy Tour Relapse" tour through the United States. He'll make his way through New England before heading to the Midwest this month.

Tickets are currently on sale for the Oct. 28 show and can be purchased either at the Vibrant Arena box office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or at ticketmaster.com.

Tickets start at $40.