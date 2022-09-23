Benefit honoring fallen hero happening Friday in Geneseo

Deputy Nicholas Weist wanted to establish a scholarship fund before he was killed in the line of duty. Now it's becoming a reality in his honor.

GENESEO, Ill. — On April 29, 2022, Deputy Nicholas Weist was killed in the line of duty after a fleeing suspect hit him with a car along U.S. Highway 150, according to Illinois State Police.

In the months since his death, the community has stepped up to show their support. The Weist family released a statement in May on the outpouring of support:

"Knox County lost a true community hero – Our family appreciates all those who have affectionately gone out of their way to help us get through the most unnecessary, heartbreaking, painful, deplorable, tragic loss of our lives. We are deeply beholden and grateful to all of you. "

Read the full statement from Nicholas Weist's family below.

On Friday, Sept. 23, Ike Hackett, president of the Spoon River Valley Fraternal Order of Police joined co-anchor Ann Sterling during Good Morning Quad Cities to talk about a benefit taking place Friday in Deputy Weist's honor. In the interview, Hackett explained how the benefit is allowing one of Deputy Weist's goals to become a reality.

"Nick wanted at the end of his career to establish a scholarship that would help someone else wanting to get into law enforcement," Hackett said. "We were approached by some Knox County members and wanted to know if there was something we could do. So we're now in the process of establishing a 501(c)3 foundation that we will run Nick's scholarship through".

On Friday, September 23rd, the Renegade Pigs motorcycle club Quad Cities chapter is hosting a benefit and all of the money raised will be put into the scholarship being established in Deputy Weist's honor. The benefit is happening at the Central Bank Pavilion in Geneseo, Illinois from 6:00 pm until 11:00 pm. The Pavilion is located at 218 N. State St. There will be music, raffles, and food.

Daylon Richardson, 22, of Granite City, Illinois, was identified as the suspect in the incident on April 29. According to officials, Richardson crashed in a field north of the intersection after police say he struck Weist.