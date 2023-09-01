Beloved Muscatine librarian to retire

Betty Collins began working at the Musser Public Library 23 years ago.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — After more than two decades at the Musser Public Library, a beloved figure is ready to move on to the next chapter.

Betty Collins will be retiring as a librarian on Oct. 15. She joined the library's staff 23 years ago and spent the last 20 in the children's department.

"Being able to listen to the thoughts and ideas of fellow humans of all ages, participate in children's intellectual, creative, and social-emotional growth in real-time, and share the experiences, good and bad, of life milestones with community members is the best career I can imagine," Collins said.

During her time at the library, Collins hosted programming including Sparkplugs family events, Skeleton Key hands-on science demonstrations and even brought in animatronic dinosaurs to entertain visitors.

"I also want to shout out to my remarkable co-workers who have not only put up with my crazy ideas and messy office but have also been an integral part of what for me has been a glorious adventure," Collins said.

A farewell celebration for Collins is planned for Saturday, Oct. 14 at 11 a.m.