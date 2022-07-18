Saturday night crash in Jackson County kills Bellevue man

The main failed to stop at an intersection before going down a steep embankment and crashing into a tree.

BELLEVUE, Iowa — A man is dead in Jackson County after he crashed into a tree Saturday night.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, at about 9:48 p.m., deputies were alerted to an accident near the intersection of 308th Street and 395th Avenue just north of Bellevue.

The investigation found that the driver was traveling east on 308th Street when he failed to stop at the intersection, going on to drive down a steep embankment and striking a tree.

The driver, identified as 63-year-old Todd Koppes of Bellevue, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the car.