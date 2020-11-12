Becoming a healthcare worker during a pandemic: Nursing students stick to their career choice

Black Hawk College says zero students left the nursing program because of fears or uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patients walking into Hammon-Henry Hospital are greeted by Morgan Bowton, taking their temperatures, asking screening questions and directing them where to go.

"I guess I just always knew I wanted to be in the medical field," she says.

Morgan is graduating from the nursing program at Black Hawk College, then she's moving upstairs to work as a nurse. She completed her preceptorship for school there in the fall, working beside another nurse.

"I took care of patients, did assessments, pass medications, all the things a nurse normally does," she says.

Now, she's ready to take on the real thing in a few weeks. She says her excitement hasn't gone away because of the pandemic.

"I never really wavered, I've wanted to do this and (the pandemic) made me feel like it's more important, what I am doing," Morgan says.

Rachel Duffy, an instructor at Black Hawk College, says there are 16 graduates of the nursing program this December ready to be out there in the field.

"I am incredibly impressed with the bravery of the students we have, there hasn't been one student that's said 'I'm uncomfortable, I don't want to do this,'" Rachel says. "It's more 'I wish I could be out there already and making a difference.'"

Rachel knows nurses are in high demand right now, and says the program's curriculum adapted to a hybrid-learning model so students could learn some lectures virutally and continue clinicals safely. She says nursing students working at hospitals for their preceptorships were not in contact with COVID-19 patients for their safety.

"New nurses -- we need them. We need them badly," Rachel says.

Morgan says she's a little nervous to get started as an official nurse, but she's excited to make a difference on the frontlines.