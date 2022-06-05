Beaux Arts Fair returns this weekend to the Quad Cities

The art fair, a Mother's Day tradition, will take place May 7-8 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

The biannual Beaux Arts Fair will take place this weekend, May 7-8, at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

The spring fair, a Mother's Day tradition in the Quad Cities, will feature jewelry, handcrafted baskets, woodworking, pottery, clothing, photography and more from local and not-so-local artists. There will also be live music, and the fairgrounds will be selling food and beverages.

The Beaux Arts Fund Committee, according to its website, will donate all proceeds from the fair to the Figge Art Museum to help fund its art exhibitions and educational programs.

Saturday's event will go from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the fairgrounds, located at 2815 West Locust St. in Davenport. Sunday's event will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

