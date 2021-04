The 68th Bi-Annual Spring Beaux Arts Fair will take place May 8-9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — More than 100 artists from all over the U.S. will be selling their creations at the Beaux Arts Fair at the Mississippi Valley Fairground in Davenport May 8-9.

Admission to the art fair is free and all proceeds will be donated to the Figge Art Museum for educational programs.