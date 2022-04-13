'Beyoncé Mass' takes over Augustana College in service to encourage diversity, inclusion

"One of the things we know... music brings people together from all backgrounds, age groups and cultures," said Monica Smith, Augie's vice president of diversity.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The sounds of artist Beyoncé were front and center in Rock Island Wednesday night.

Augustana College hosted a special kind of worship service for the first time called the "Beyoncé Mass."

"It's really creative," said Monica Smith, Augustana's vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion. "It uses the music of an icon to reach a large body of people."

It was a mix of song, dance, spiritual reading and inspirational stories during the service.

"One of the things we know, is that music brings people together from all backgrounds, age groups and cultures," Smith said. "This is a unique way to do that."

Although the singer herself did not attend, the service was meant to celebrate Beyoncé's music and life as a Black woman.

"For me, I'm really hoping that people feel free to be fully who they are," said Melinda Pupillo, Augustana's chaplain and spiritual development director.

The school hopes it empowers students to pursue their dreams and embrace who they are.