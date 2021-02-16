Barking dog alerts owners to fire at their Moline home

It was a busy morning for the Moline Fire Department as crews battled two fires Tuesday, February 16.

MOLINE, Ill. — Two fires, roughly two hours apart, broke out in Moline neighborhoods on Tuesday, February 16; neither had working smoke detectors.

The first fire broke out at 8:15 a.m. in the 200 block of 17th Avenue, according to a statement from Deputy Chief Steve Regenwether with the Moline Fire Department. The two people inside were alerted to the fire by their barking dog. They, along with their pets, were able to escape unharmed.

The fire was under control in about 25 minutes; crews remained on scene for another two hours. Investigators said the fire was an electrical issue that started inside the walls of an upstairs living space.

As crews battled this fire, a Metrolink bus was sent to help provide a warm place for firefighters, according to Moline Second Alarmers Association Facebook page.

At this time of the morning, it was 3-degrees outside, with a -10 degree wind chill, according to the National Weather Service.

The second fire started around 10 a.m. in a unit at Pine Ridge Apartments off of 41st Street. The two people inside that unit were alerted to the fire by a maintenance worker who saw smoke.

Ultimately, six units sustained smoke and fire damage; 15 residents have been displaced. There were no injuries reported.