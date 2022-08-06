'Bee' helpful this weekend, count the bugs in your backyard!

Conservation groups are asking nature lovers to photograph the pollinators in their area and upload the evidence for a study.

MOLINE, Ill. — Conservation groups are looking for Quad Cities nature lovers to help photograph any insects seen visiting flowers on July 8-10.

The groups are throwing the "Backyard Bee Blitz," which is similar to their annual "BioBlitz," an activity in which all of the biodiversity in a specific area is examined to provide a snapshot at a time when flowers and pollinators are present.

This weekend, the groups are searching for what species of bees and other insects are visiting flowers in certain locations.

All nature lovers in Henry, Mercer, Muscatine, Rock Island and Scott counties are invited to participate, but you will need a smartphone to be able to upload your findings.

How to participate:

1. Go to the App or Google Play store on your smartphone and download the iNaturalist App and join the "Bi-CAN Backyard Bee Blitz Project."

2. Go outside anytime on July 8-10 and take pictures of any creature seen visiting a flower.

3. Upload the photos to the iNaturalist app. You don't need to upload them immediately. Just make sure to select the correct date when uploading. They will automatically be counted as part of the Backyard Bee Blitz!

The Backyard Bee Blitz is a combined effort from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the Rock Island County Soil and Water Conservation District, Nahant Marsh Education Center and the Bi-State Conservation Action Network.