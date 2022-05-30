Making waves: Backwater Gamblers kick off 43rd season

The water ski performance team puts on free shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 6:30 through Labor Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Backwater Gamblers, a Quad Cities water ski show team, had its first show of the summer on Sunday night.

This year marks the team's 43rd season and the theme this year is Men in Black.

"The first show is amazing, little goosebumps, little bit of the nerves just making sure we know what we're doing, where we're going," said long-time performer Tagen Dressman. "We love to perform so this is what we live for."

The team includes water skiers of all ages from five to 64-years-old. It's a family tradition for many of the skiers.

Dressman has been on the team for 30 years. Her dad and husband both drive the boats, her mom rides in the boat, and her sister, niece, nephew, and kids all ski on the team.

"I think there's not much that you can do side by side with your kids," said skier of 41 years, Susan Michelle Jepsen. "Last year, my daughter was on the pyramid and we were side by side on the pyramid. So that's pretty cool."

Since it's a family tradition, some of the skiers, such as 10-year-olds Charlie Vandersnick and Leilani Lindell, say they've been doing it since before they were born.

Lindell said the hardest part is learning to do the tricks and trusting you won't fall.

"Once you do it you're like, why was I even scared?" she said. "You try not to fall because the water is cold."

"Right off the dock because that's just kind of scary to go off every time even though you know it's gonna be okay," Vandersnick added. "It's just like oh my gosh."

"I like skiing with people, making new friends, and climbing pyramids," said 11-year-old Grace Powell.

During the hour-long show, the Backwater Gamblers have lots of tricks to show off. The skiers will do large group routines, such as the 22-person ballet line or pyramid, as well as single or partner skis where they do tricks off a ramp or barefoot backwards skiing.

"You just got to have the ability to be a pretty good athlete to start with, and then listen to coaching and then put in the time," Randy Thompson said.

The group practices two to three days a week to build that trust and comradery.

"I really like going off the jump and doing what they call the 'Helicopter.' I go off the jump, spin around 360 and land. And then after that I'm pretty much hauling girls the rest of the time to make them look pretty," Thompson said. "I give the credit to the small girls that go up 3, 4, 5 tiers on the pyramids, because they're trusting a lot of things happening correctly below them."

This year, the Backwater Gamblers will be hosting the Central Regional Tournament, July 9-10, and the D2 National Championship, Aug. 5-7, at its site on the Rock River.

The group puts on free shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at 5000 44th St. in Rock Island from now through Labor Day.