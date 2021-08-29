Backwater Gamblers season continues without any cancellations

After a year away from the water the ski team continues having a full season.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Backwater Gamblers approach the end of their 2021 season without a single cancellation.

A full season is nearly unheard of for founding member, Dennis Heggen.

"Sometimes you deal you know in a storm at one o'clock and it looks terrible, you're like oh no we're gonna miss a show but then it flew out," Heggen said.

Heavy rains followed through Sunday afternoon, but it was only clear skies by the time showtime came around.

Many of the Gamblers, just grateful to be back after a year out of the water.

"I love the reaction of the crowd, and to see the bleachers filled with our fans, to know that some people come every single ski show to see us, and it's just a great feeling. People are our family down here," board member and performer, Susan Michelle Jepsen said.

"[No rain outs] is very unusual. I think somebody was looking down upon us and saying hey, we need to get all these people here and we need to get this income from the contributions from our fans," Jepsen said.

There are four more shows left of the Backwater Gamblers 2021 season. Their next performance starts Wednesday at 6:30 PM.