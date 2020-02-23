Augustana holds second annual Shockingly Modern Saxophone Festival

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — You're probably familiar with the general concept of the music festival and how they are often organized by categories like genre. But have you heard of a music festival that involves only one instrument?

New York-based saxophonist and composer Erin Rogers headlined the festival, which included several concerts, masterclasses, workshops, and the celebration of new and experimental works for saxophone. All events were free and open to the public.



"There are many saxophone festivals and many new music festivals, but as far as I know this is the only event in the United States dedicated specifically to new music for saxophone," said Augustana's Dr. Randall Hall, festival founder and artistic director. “The festival was designed to celebrate this dynamic repertoire of saxophone performance and I am excited to share this dynamic music with the QC community.”



In addition to Rogers, performers included Dr. Hall, the Romex Duo, Duo Gillis Cunningham, Phil Pierick, Colere Quartet, Bob Bucko Jr., and the Augustana Saxophone Studio.