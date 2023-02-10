Augustana College welcomes second-largest class in school history

The class of 2027 has over 700 students, including 149 international students.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — With the fall semester in full swing, classrooms at Augustana College are filled with new faces.

According to university officials, the college welcomed 790 new students this fall. That includes 723 first-years and 67 transfer students. Officials said the combination of those two groups makes the new incoming students the second-largest Augustana has ever hosted.

“This also represents a more than 23% increase in new student enrollment over the last year,” Kent Barnds, Augustana's executive vice president, said. “We proudly welcome this new class of Augustana Vikings, and we’re excited to see them begin their journey of engaging in our top-notch academic programs and more than 150 student activities.”

Augustana's class of 2027 includes 574 U.S. and 149 international students.