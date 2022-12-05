Augustana College renames hall in honor of retiring president

Steve Bahls is Augustana's 8th president who's set to retire in July.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The president of Augustana College was honored Thursday ahead of his retirement.

The college renamed its "Founders Hall" to "Steve and Jane Bahls Campus Leadership Center".

"I'm deeply indebted to the Augustana College community," Bahls said. "I've had an angel on my shoulder, they've supported me, they've made me successful. The faculty, staff and team of Augustana are second to none."

Bahls has led Augustana for the past 19 years.