Augustana College lovebirds renew their vows

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — It's homecoming weekend at Augustana College and love is in the air! The college is celebrating its 100th anniversary of Ascension Chapel and couple who met on the beautiful campus got to say "I do" one more time.

"The promises that we make are not just once at the beginning of our marriage, but we continue to live into these promises and make them afresh every day of our lives together," said Augustana Chaplain Melinda Pupillos.

This was Pupillos' first time leading a vow renewal ceremony. "The couples bring such a beautiful, almost like newlywed excitement," she said.

Brian Hinkley and his wife Sarah met in class while Brian was a freshman and Sarah was a sophmore.

"He actually sent me an email offering to help with some of the work for the class," Sarah said. "I went up to his room, we did not work, we ended up just talking for like four hours."

For these sweethearts, these couple of days are extra special.

'Our first wedding anniversary is tomorrow," Hinkley said. "So when we saw that this was happening, we decided you know, what better way to celebrate than to come back here."